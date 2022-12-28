Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Illumina by 9.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

