State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $23.64 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,042 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.