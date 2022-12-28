Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 31.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $143.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

