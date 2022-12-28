Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $387.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

