Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
