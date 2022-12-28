S.A. Mason LLC Sells 402 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $183.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60.

