CTC Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.01 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

