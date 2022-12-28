My Personal CFO LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.