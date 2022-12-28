My Personal CFO LLC Sells 872 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

My Personal CFO LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,107,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWR opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.