PSI Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.