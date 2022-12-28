Tsfg LLC Acquires 52 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

GD stock opened at $248.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.91. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

