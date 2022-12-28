International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

