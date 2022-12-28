Tsfg LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.43. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

