McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 41,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

