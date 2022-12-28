Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
COST stock opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.43. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
