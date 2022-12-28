Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.