ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

