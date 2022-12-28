Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 160 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 119,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COP opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

