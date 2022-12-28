First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 123,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 90,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

