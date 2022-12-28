Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Decreased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

