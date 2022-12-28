Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,307,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

