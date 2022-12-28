Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,307,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
