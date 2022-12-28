Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.52 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 46.0% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 11,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Barclays cut their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

