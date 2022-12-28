Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.7 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

