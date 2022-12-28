HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 818 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

