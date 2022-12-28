Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,187 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %
BAC stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
