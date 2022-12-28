Edmp Inc. Sells 151 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

