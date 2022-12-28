Edmp Inc. Sells 151 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX stock opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.