First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $387.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

