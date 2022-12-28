Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

CAT stock opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $245.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

