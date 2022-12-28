Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

