PSI Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $387.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

