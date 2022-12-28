Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of AMD opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

