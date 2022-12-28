State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.32 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $287.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $324.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.