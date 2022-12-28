Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

