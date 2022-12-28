First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $2.15 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

