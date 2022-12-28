Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

