FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 3,008 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,546,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

