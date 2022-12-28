Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 178.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

NYSE VLO opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.44. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $73.47 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

