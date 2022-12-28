Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $33,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $654.58 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

