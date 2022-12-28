Edmp Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 4.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $553.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.34 and its 200-day moving average is $505.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

