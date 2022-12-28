S.A. Mason LLC Sells 375 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

