Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

