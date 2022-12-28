Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after buying an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after buying an additional 159,276 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after buying an additional 103,930 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

