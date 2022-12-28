iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.58.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

