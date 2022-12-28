Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

TMO opened at $545.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $531.58 and a 200-day moving average of $542.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

