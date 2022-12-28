RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Buys 1,750 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

