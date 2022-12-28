Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 60 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of DE stock opened at $436.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.65. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
