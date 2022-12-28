RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,915 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,915 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Devon Energy makes up about 3.8% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.