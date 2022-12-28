Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.