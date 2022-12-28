State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

