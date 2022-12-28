Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

UNP opened at $210.32 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.